2028 Long Snapper Shane Sullivan Wowed by Game Day Atmosphere at Syracuse

After winning the snapping competition at Syracuse’s specialist camp in June, 2028 long snapper Shane Sullivan returned to campus on Saturday to take in the Orange’s matchup against Cal.

Though Syracuse ultimately lost the game, 21-18, Sullivan still came away from Central New York with a positive experience.

"The game unfortunately didn’t go the way we had hoped,” Sullivan said to The Juice Online. "But I had an amazing time.”

Sullivan goes in-depth on his visit

Though Sullivan got to see campus over the summer, this was his first time in the JMA Wireless Dome for a game day experience.

"The visit most impacted my understanding of how important Syracuse football is to the city,” Sullivan said. "The pregame celebration the massive crowd and overall atmosphere really showed a lot about what the team stands for and means to the city."

Among the highlights included getting to catch up with the players and coaches he met over the summer.

"My highlights were definitely regrouping and catching up with long-snappers Franny (Brown) and Tim (Schwerha) pregame and then watching them do their thing,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan reconnects with the SU staff

Among the coaches he got to see included special teams coaches Alex Bayer and William Coale.

"When I spoke with the coaches, we primarily spoke about my current situation at my new home, Cheshire Academy, and my outlook on our upcoming season,” Sullivan said. "I definitely enjoyed the experience. Being able to come back to Syracuse for a second time at a different time of year and see more of the campus was a great experience.”

He previously had high praise for them when he first came to campus.

"Coach Bayer’s confidence in his special teams room was extremely admirable and says a lot about this up coming season,” Sullivan said. "After seeing the attention to detail the coaches possess, the talent in the special teams room, and the common drive and values among the players, I am confident that the team will be successful.

Sullivan is preparing for his season to start

Sullivan transferred to Cheshire (CT) Academy, and the Cats open their 2026 season this Saturday against Taft School.

“We’re excited to start the season on the road,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan has said before that what separates him from other long snappers is his work ethic.

"Down the line being naturally gifted eventually loses the value it once had,” Sullivan said. “It comes down to who’s put the most work in, and that's something I prepare for everyday."

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