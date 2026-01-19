4 transfer portal recruits detail why they committed to Syracuse

Syracuse has added nearly 20 commitments in the transfer portal so far. We caught up with four of them to find out why they decided to pledge to the Orange.

Danny Lauter - QB (Georgetown)

Lauter spent three seasons with the Hoyas, amassing 2,898 passing yards and 19 touchdowns.

He started in 10 games in 2024, but appeared in only three games in the 2025 season, throwing for 618 passing yards and five scores.

Lauter said one of the biggest factors in his commitment was the culture of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) that head coach Fran Brown has built.

"We’re here to win a national championship," Lauter said to The Juice Online. "I believe in this program and the culture Coach Fran is building. I’m committed to working and competing every day, and doing whatever it takes to help this team win."

Noah Meyers - TE (Western Kentucky)

Meyers was on the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 Watchlist and was named to the Phil Steele Preseason Conference USA All-Conference Fourth Team.

Meyers finished the 2025 season with 32 receptions for 357 yards and three scores across 11 starts.

He cited his conversations with Brown as one of the primary reasons for his pledge to SU.

"Coach Brown means business,” Meyers said. "Couldn’t ask to play for a better coach. He brings a mentality that will make anyone better.”

Jartavius Flounoy - DL (Georgia State)

Flounoy played as a true freshman in the 2025 season, appearing in 11 games while recording 22 tackles and six TFLs. He took his official visit to Syracuse earlier in January, and getting on campus sped along his commitment.

“As soon as I walked in the building, I felt like I belonged there,” Flounoy said.

But the biggest reason Flounoy ended up committing to Syracuse was Brown.

"He stayed the same when I talked to him on the phone and when I met him in person,” Flounoy said. “Great guy to be around.”

Ju’Juan Johnson - RB (LSU)

In the past season, Johnson chipped in 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while adding 72 receiving yards on 17 catches for LSU.

Johnson, rated three stars and the No. 21 running back in this portal cycle, also said Brown was the primary reason why he decided to transfer to Syracuse.

"After spending time with coach Fran, I knew that’s where I belong,” Johnson said. "He was real, he didn’t promise me anything but the opportunity. He showed me I was wanted and needed here.”

