2029 Arkansas ATH discusses upcoming visit to Syracuse

2029 Jonesboro (AR) Valley View ATH Ty Florey will get his first look at Syracuse when he attends on Jan. 24 for Junior Day.

Florey, who already holds an offer from Florida, has been hearing from schools like Arkansas, Miss State, Illinois and Kansas State. But what really stood out about Florey’s Syracuse invite was that it came directly from head coach Fran Brown.

"I really like the program,” Florey said to The Juice Online. "Talking to coach Fran, that is special to me. That really does show something about the program and how it’s run.”

Florey discusses his thoughts on the Orange

The two spoke about what Florey should expect when he comes up to Syracuse, including a game where the basketball team will host Miami, and about how his season went.

"I’m looking forward to meeting the staff,” Florey said. "Talking to my position coach. Getting to know more about the program"But it’s almost my first time going to Syracuse. So getting to see the environment and seeing what the city is all about.”

Syracuse struggled in the 2025 season going 3-9, but after getting to know Brown better, he believes better things are down the road for the Orange.

"With the coaching staff they have, I really do think they can turn it around,” Florey said. "I think coach Fran is one of the better coaches in college football.”

Florey is open to all areas of the country

Despite currently being in Arkansas, Florey said location isn’t a factor for him in considering a college. He’s spent time in Illinois, Colorado and St. Louis, so attending a school in the northeast wouldn’t be a detractor.

“I just want the best opportunity,” Florey said. "I’m open to going anywhere."

Florey played both JV and varsity. On JV, he dominated, leading the team in tackles, sacks and TFLs. He was part of a defense that stopped 82 percent of runs behind the line of scrimmage.

He has played primarily linebacker, but as his body develops, he could focus more on tight end or EDGE.

Florey played varsity as a frosh

As a freshman, he also appeared on varsity primarily on special teams. Valley View went 9-2 on the season.

Florey said models his game after NFL linebacker Luke Kuechly.

"I try to play smart and study film really hard,” Florey said. "At the end of the day, I’m going 100 miles an hour and trying to knock your head off. I’m going to stop you behind the line of scrimmage and you’re not moving once I hit you."

