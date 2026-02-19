2027 Sunshine State ATH 'loved' Syracuse offer

One of the most coveted Sunshine State recruits in the 2027 class is Coconut Creek (FL) Monarch High ATH Sanjae Fisher.

He holds double digit offers, including Tulane, Florida Atlantic, Pitt, Akron, Memphis and Liberty, among others.

One of the defensive back/wide receiver's most recent offers is from Syracuse, and he is looking forward to getting to know the program better.

"Loved it,” Fisher said to The Juice Online. "It’s so awesome to be offered by them.”

Fisher connects with WR coach Josh Gattis

The offer came from wide receivers coach Josh Gattis, and the two spoke about his background.

Gattis was awarded the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach in 2021, and has coached a Biletnikoff Award winner and numerous All-Americans and all-conference players. Gattis talked to Fisher about how he can develop him for the next level.

"I think Gattis has coached some great players in the past,” Fisher said. "So it shows he’s a great coach.”

Gattis also discussed the rich history of Syracuse and how head coach Fran Brown has instilled a culture of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) since he arrived at Syracuse two seasons ago.

Syracuse has made several revamps in the offseason

Though the Orange went 3-9 in 2025, Brown has spent the offseason retooling both his roster and coaching staff, and vowed that the Orange will be improved this fall.

"I think it’s a rising program,” Fisher said. "I would love to be a part of that."

Part of the revamped roster is the incoming class, which is the top recruiting class in SU history. Of the 27 signees in the class, the biggest state is Florida, with seven hailing from the Sunshine State.

That Syracuse has leaned heavily on his state is not lost on him.

“The production shows,” Fisher said. "We bring a lot to the table with our talent.”

Fisher has continued to improve at WR

The Monarchs went 7-5 in the 2025 season. Fisher said he had to play through some bumps and bruises.

"But overall good,” Fisher said. "I felt like I got better as a player.”

He describes himself as a complete wide receiver.

Said Fisher: "I can run every route in the route tree."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Want more Syracuse coverage? Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.