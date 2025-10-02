2027 WR Austin Busso ‘loved’ Syracuse visit
One most of the most coveted Garden State prospects in the 2027 class is Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic wide receiver Austin Busso.
He holds double digit offers, including Pittsburgh, SMU, Liberty and West Virginia. Busso also holds an offer from Syracuse, and he got a closer look at Central New York over the weekend when the Orange hosted Duke.
Though it didn’t go the way the Orange wanted, as they lost 38-3, Busso still enjoyed the trip, and said one of his top highlights was getting to catch up with the coaching staff in person.
Busso enjoys Syracuse trip
"Overall the trip was great I loved it,” Busso said to The Juice Online. "I loved the environment and the crowd in that Dome. Definitely a top experience for me. The crowd was electric.”
He spoke mostly with quarterbacks coach Nunzio Campanile and wide receiver coach Myles White.
"We spoke a lot about my game, Syracuse, my recruitment,” Busso said. “How my season's going, and both gave me some really good advice.”
Busso discusses his Syracuse recruitment
Busso earned his Syracuse offer over the summer when he competed at Franchise Camp in June. After his performance, he received the offer directly from Fran Brown.
As a New Jersey recruit, Busso knows how Brown has emphasized the northeast recruiting footprint, and specifically the Garden State where Brown is from.
Syracuse has also discussed how they would use Busso in a system that has been very pass friendly under Brown and offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon. Last season, Kyle McCord led the NCAA in passing yards, and through four games in 2025, starter Steve Angeli was also leading the nation in passing before he went down with an injury.
"I love it,” Busso said. “Love the way they play and I love what coach Fran is doing there.”
Busso is off to a great start
The Crusaders are once again one of the top programs in New Jersey, and are off to a 4-1 start this season.
Busso has been at the center of the team’s success, as he’s hauled in 25 passes for 450 yards and four touchdowns. And he said he’s only getting better as he’s improved how he reads coverages and the defense.
Said Busso: "I feel like I’m a very versatile WR I can play both in the slot and on the outside."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.