2027 lineman Ben Sakyiama commits to Syracuse

2027 Warminster (PA) Archbishop Wood offensive lineman Ben Sakyiama committed to Syracuse on Saturday, he announced on social media.

Sakyiama committed during his official visit to Central New York over the weekend. The 6-foot-7, 345-pound prospect selected the Orange over offers from Sacramento State, Merrimack and New Haven, among others.

"Felt like they would know how to get me right and take me all the way to a whole new level,” Sakyiama said to The Juice Online.

Sakyiama has visited Syracuse several times already. He was up for Syracuse's spring game in April, and he was also on campus in November for the Orange's 2025 finale against Boston College.

He is Syracuse’s second commitment on Saturday, joining California defensive back Dylan Northcutt.

Sakyiama is the 22nd commitment in Syracuse’s 2027 class, which came into the day ranked 35th overall in the country by 247Sports. He is currently not rated.

"Really excited to join Syracuse,” Sakyiama said. "Cannot wait to get started. Going to be an amazing four years.”

Sakyiama said Syracuse is getting someone who is going to try his best to help his team win.

"I'm a hard working, extremely coachable tackle," Sakyiama said. "Someone who's going to give his absolute best day in and day out."

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