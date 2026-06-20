Syracuse football receives a Class of 2027 commitment from California DB Dylan Northcutt

The Syracuse football program received another Class of 2027 commitment Saturday from defensive back Dylan Northcutt, a week after he made an official visit to the school.

Northcutt made his announcement on social media, after also taking an official visit in the last week to Kansas.

Northcutt liked the Orange's football and faith approach to his college recruiting

Like the majority of players that commit to Syracuse under Fran Brown, Northcutt was quick to shout out his appreciation for the coaching staff making him feel comfortable on his visit to campus with a "hands-on" approach, and a special connection he made with Brown sharing their devotion to faith.

"I just want to give glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, I a extremely blessed because without Him none of this would be possible," Northcutt told The Juice Online after his Syracuse visit.

"Seeing Coach Fran's energy and how involved he is with not just the defensive backs, but the whole team, was something I liked," he added.

Syracuse was the first Power 4 conference offer Northcutt received, and his trip to visit the football facilities and tour campus made a lasting impression.

"The trip was amazing, I was very impressed with everything 'Cuse had to offer," Northcutt said before making his SU choice, "The culture and atmosphere was amazing to experience."

The Orange are getting a "lockdown" defensive back from a top So. Cal. scholastic program

Northcutt's father, Dennis, played college football at Arizona and was a second-round draft choice by the Cleveland Browns in 2000, playing 10 professional seasons with the Browns, Jacksonville and Detroit.

Dylan Northcutt, a multi-sport athlete who also plays basketball and runs track at Notre Dame High, only started playing football in 2025. He helped his team reach the state playoffs last season reaching the quarterfinals, recording 33 tackles, six pass break-ups and a sack.

Northcutt is modestly cocky and simultaniously confident in his abilities, a trait that Brown appreciates in his recruits.

"I think with my size and speed, I can cover and run with anyone in the country," Northcutt said after his SU visit. My competitiveness, IQ, physicality and understanding the game is only improving day-by-day. Lastly, I would describe myself as a "dog." It is either eat or get eaten."

Northcutt becomes the 21st player to verbally commit to the 'Cuse Class of 2027, with the Orange currently ranked 38th in the 247 team rankings and 33rd by Rivals.

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