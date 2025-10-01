2028 QB Brady Quinn had 'an amazing time' on Syracuse trip
Syracuse hosted one of the top quarterbacks in the 2028 class on Saturday, when Naples (FL) First Baptist's Brady Quinn came to Central New York.
It was Quinn’s first visit to Syracuse since he earned an offer in 2024 following Franchise Camp.
Though the Orange ultimately lost to Duke on Saturday, Quinn said he still enjoyed the trip.
Quinn recaps Syracuse visit
"Trip was great,” Quinn said to The Juice Online. "I had an amazing time. Can’t wait to get back up.”
Quinns aid the best part of the trip was getting to be at the facilities with all of the coaches as he continued to build a relationship with them.
Among the coaches he spoke with the most included Fran Brown, Nunzio Campanile, Tommy Caporale, and Manny Harris.
“We talked about me and how my season is going,” Quinn said. “And also how their game was and what they can do better to improve.”
Quinn sees offensive upside at SU
Though Syracuse’s offense struggled with Rickie Collins in his first start, Syracuse has developed a reputation under Brown and offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon as being a very friendly offense for signal callers.
"I feel like coach Nixon uses the QB very well,” Quinn said. “They throw the ball a lot and I really like that, and we all see the success that they’ve had with (Kyle) Mccord and (Steve) Angeli and how they can put up crazy numbers.”
Quinn’s offer sheet includes Ole’ Miss, Louisville, Kentucky, Missouri, UCF and Maryland, among many others.
Quinn reacts to Syracuse offer
When he received his offer from the Orange in 2024, he told The Juice Online it ‘felt great.’
"I was very excited to get an offer from Syracuse because the environment there is insane,” Quinn said. "The coaches are top tier," Quinn said. "I feel comfortable talking to them and I have built a strong relationship with them."
He’s only gotten better since then.
In just his first four games, Quinn accounted for 1,313 total yards and 20 touchdowns. More than 200 of those yards have come on the ground.
“The biggest improvement I’ve made in my game is probably being able to run and extend plays, which makes me a bigger threat that I can throw or run the ball,” Quinn said. "I am a game changing quarterback. I am the most accurate QB in the country, and I want to be the best and make people around me great."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.