2026 Roanoke (VA) Patrick Henry ATH Cameron Hairston-Taylor has signed a national letter of intent to play at Syracuse, the school announced.

The 247 Sports three-star prospect selected Syracuse over offers from Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Louisville, and App State. He has been committed to Syracuse since July, and is the No. 898 overall prospect in the 2026 class.

Hairston-Taylor discusses commitment

Hairston-Taylor cited his relationship with the coaching staff and head coach Fran Brown as a big factor for his commitment.

"Fran wants to see you develop into a great man and a great friend/husband and dad,” Hairston-Taylor said to The Juice Online. "He wants us to succeed in life not just in football but outside of football and have a plan for the outside world once football is completely over.”

Hairston-Taylor committed to the Orange after he took an official visit to Syracuse earlier in the month. The wide receiver/defensive back got to see the facilities, tour campus and meet with the coaching staff.

Patrick Henry went 11-1 on the season, losing to Hermitage on Nov. 21, 28-25, in the VHSL Football Playoffs. Hairston-Taylor finished with 23 total TDs and over 1,200 receiving yards on offense, and three interceptions on defense.

More on his official visit

"The visit was all love," Hairston-Taylor said. "Coach Fran and his entire staff showed me and my dad why Syracuse should be our family for the next 3 to 4 years.”

One of the highlights of his trip was getting to know Brown, defensive backs coach Joe Schaefer, and general manager Tommy Caporale better.

"Coach Fran is a motivational figure and expects nothing short of greatness intent," Hairston-Taylor said. "I got a chance to be around my position coaches and the GM, who added some knowledge to my game play and academics.”

Hairston-Taylor is a two-sport athlete who also competes in track & field. He is a two-time Virginia State Class 5A Indoor Champion in the 55m (6.34) and long jump (24'5”).

Hairston-Taylor's playing style

Though Hairston-Taylor plays both sides of the ball, SU is looking at him as a defensive back.

"I’m a physical DB," he said. "I like to get my hands on the receiver early and play a lot of press man. I wouldn’t mind playing on offense either because I feel I’m a factor on both sides of the ball.”

