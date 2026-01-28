2027 RB describes Syracuse trip as 'eye-opening experience'

After receiving his first ACC offer from Syracuse earlier in January, 2027 running back Carter Wallace got his first look at Central New York over the weekend for Junior Day.

The Jonesboro (AR) Valley View athlete got to take in the basketball team’s game against Miami, see campus and the facilities, and also catch up with the coaching staff.

“It was even better than I was hoping,” Wallace said to The Juice Online. “It’s definitely a place I can see myself going and being very happy with.”

Wallace appreciated meeting the coaching staff

Though he got to meet many of the coaches, the ones he interacted with most included Fran Brown, Jeff Nixon, Charles Watkins and Dennis Thomas.

With Nixon, he was impressed with his coaching background, which included Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley during time in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.

"Coach Nixon is as experienced and great of a coach as someone can be,” Wallace said.

Wallace said he spent the most time with Watkins, while his conversations with Thomas led him to believe "he can help me get to the NFL after college."

Wallace will return to SU later this year

Syracuse plans on taking two running backs in the 2027 cycle, and Wallace was told his offer is committable.

"All the coaches showed me a ton of love and I felt special there,” Wallace said. "We talked about how they’re looking for guys that ‘fit the culture,' and I was one of them."

Wallace said he fully intends on returning to Central New York for spring practice based on how the trip went.

"It meant a lot to me to be able to sit down and just get to know the coaching staff on a personal level at the basketball game too,” Wallace said. "Top to bottom it was definitely an eye-opening experience."

Wallace led his team to an outstanding season

Wallace led his team to a 9-2 record in 2025, rushing for 1500 yards at 8.1 yards per carry, 20 scores and no fumbles. Valley View did exit the playoffs sooner than expected, but like Syracuse, Wallace knows that his own team is in for a better year this upcoming season.

Wallace has been clocked at a sprint of over 21 mph, and calls himself a technical speed back.

"I watch film on myself, the opposing defense, and other RBs to consistently see how I can improve my game,” Wallace said. "I’d say my two biggest traits are being able to run a 10.6 at 200-plus pounds, and my vision in the backfield."

