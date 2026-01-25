4 recruits react to their Jan. 24 visits to Syracuse

Syracuse hosted a large group of recruits on campus for Junior Day on Saturday.

We caught up with four of them for their reactions to their visits.

2027 RB Carter Wallace

2027 running back Carter Wallace got his first look at Syracuse over the weekend after receiving an offer from SU earlier in January.

The Jonesboro (AR) Valley View star's offer sheet includes Minnesota, Purdue, Duke and North Texas, among others.

He said he spent the most time with Charles Watkins and Dennis Thomas, and also got to speak with offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon and head coach Fran Brown.

"Top to bottom it was definitely an eye opening experience," Wallace said. "I plan on coming back for the spring game."

2027 DL Owen Elaiho

2027 defensive lineman Owen Elaiho lives about a 3.5 hour drive from SU, and the West Nyack (NY) Clarkstown South High prospect said he enjoyed his first look at campus.

"It was great," Elaiho said. "The campus and the Dome (are) awesome and this new coaching staff has some serious credentials."

He added that he plans on returning for spring practice.

Elaiho describes himself as a defensive end who is a complete pass rusher.

"I use my quickness and strength to blow by defenders and disrupt the backfield,” Elaiho said. "I rush with violence and especially speed. I’m also a run stopper."

2027 linebacker/EDGE Bradyn Paulozzi

2027 linebacker/EDGE Bradyn Paulozzi was on campus after receiving an offer from Syracuse in December.

Paulozzi said prior to the trip that he was looking forward to meeting the coaching staff, and he took full advantage of that opportunity on campus. He said he enjoyed sitting next to defensive coordinator Vince Kehres at the basketball game.

"Best parts of the trip was meeting everyone,” Paulozzi said. "Everybody was very welcoming. Great environment, great atmosphere, love everything about the program.”

Paulozzi's current offer sheet also incldues Miami (OH), Toledo and Eastern Michigan.

2029 ATH Ty Florey

2029 ATH Ty Florey came into Saturday holding an offer from Florida, and came away from his visit adding his second offer from the Orange.

The quick rising Arkansas prospect said the best part of his visit was getting to know the coaches better, adding that he spent the most time with Charles Watkins.

"They treated my like I was their own kid, which is something that is important to me," Florey said. "I loved listening to them talk about what is most important to them and relating to some of the same things."

