2027 Arkansas RB talks Syracuse offer, upcoming trip

2027 running back Carter Wallace will get his first look at Syracuse when he heads to Central New York this weekend for the football team’s Junior Day.

The Orange intensified its pursuit of the Jonesboro (AR) Valley View athlete earlier in January by extending him his first ACC offer.

It adds to a growing list that includes Minnesota, Purdue, Duke and North Texas, among others.

"The Syracuse offer meant a ton to me and my family as a whole,” Wallace said to The Juice Online. “It currently stands in my top three.”

Wallace is looking forward to his SU visit

The offer came from Syracuse assistant coach Charles Watkins. The two will have a chance to connect this weekend as Carter meets the rest of the coaching staff and sees campus. He’ll also have a chance to watch the basketball team host Miami.

"Coach Watkins said he’s excited to talk to me in person at my visit this weekend,” Wallace said. “As well as go more in depth about our future.”

Among the discussion topics will likely be how Syracuse will turn it around in 2026 after going 3-9 last year. Head coach Fran Brown brought in several new coaches, and also signed the highest rated recruiting class in school history, while remaining active in the transfer portal.

"I definitely think this is the year Syracuse turns things around,” Wallace said. "This will be coach Brown's third full season as the head coach, and looking at this year’s portal he’s been dominating. It feels like every time I look at 247, he’s gaining a big time portal recruit.”

While Wallace said that Syracuse is a school standing out in his recruitment, he’s not releasing his top schools at the moment. But he did list Duke, Minnesota, Purdue, Navy, Yale, and Air Force as other schools he’s proud to be in contact with.

Wallace is a speedy back

Wallace led his team to a 9-2 record in 2025, rushing for 1500 yards at 8.1 yards per carry, 20 scores and no fumbles. Valley View did exit the playoffs sooner than expected, but like Syracuse, Wallace knows that his own team is in for a better year this upcoming season.

Wallace has been clocked at a sprint of over 21 mph, and calls himself a technical speed back.

"I watch film on myself, the opposing defense, and other RBs to consistently see how I can improve my game,” Wallace said. "I’d say my two biggest traits are being able to run a 10.6 at 200-plus pounds, and my vision in the backfield."

