Elite 2028 defensive lineman recaps ‘great’ Syracuse visit
2028 defensive lineman Chase Foster II was back on the Syracuse campus on Saturday to take in SU’s matchup against Pitt.
The three-star prospect has visited Syracuse several times, including for spring practice last year. And like his previous times on campus, the Hampton (GA) Dutchtown appreciated the time he spent getting to know the program better.
"It was great,” Foster said to The Juice Online. "Always good when I visit.”
Foster was impressed with the defensive effort
Though Syracuse lost to Pitt, there were positive notes to take away from the game, specifically from the defense.
They held Pitt QB Mason Heintschel to just 140 yards and an interception on 13-for-24 passing and sacked him seven times, a season-high for the Orange.
"The defense made good plays,” Foster said. "A lot of sacks.”
Foster recaps his talks with the coaching staff
But the highlight of the trip was speaking with the coaches, including head coach Fran Brown, EDGE coach Nick Williams, defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson and general manager Tommy Caporale.
"The coaches are always giving me good advice,” Foster said. "I got to see the new facility too and it’s (fire).”
Brown spoke to Foster about all the adversity Syracuse has faced this year. They are on a three game losing streak since losing starting quarterback Steve Angeli to a season-ending injury.
“They’ll be better and stronger coming out of it,” Foster said.
The coaches lay out their vision for Foster
He spoke to Williams about how Foster would fit in with the Syracuse defense.
“During warm-ups he was doing different drills and talking to me about it,” Foster said. "Staying focused continuing to get better and what my future could look like. He speaks a lot of positivity into me every time I see him.”
He first met the coaching staff as an eighth grader, and all the coaches commented on how he’s grown in strength and size.
"Coach Cap and coach Robinson want me to keep killing it out there and stay focused,” Foster said.
Foster talks recruitment
The three-star prospect out of holds well over a dozen offers, including Syracuse, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, SMU, Tennessee and Wake Forest.
Despite the significant interest, Foster is currently wide open in his recruitment.
"All of the schools showing me love are top schools right now,” Foster said. "Next year I’ll pick my top and focus on them.”
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.