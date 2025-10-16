2028 DL Chase Foster II ‘excited’ for Syracuse trip
Syracuse been pursuing 2028 defensive lineman Chase Foster II for quite some time.
The Orange offered Foster in early 2024, and they’ve been in consistent touch since then. Foster will be back in town this weekend to take in a game day atmosphere when SU takes on Pitt, and Foster is looking forward to the game.
“I’m excited to go back,” Foster said to The Juice Online. "Syracuse has a good program. They offer a lot that I like and I know they’ll start doing better on the field again.”
SU's coaches have been in touch with Foster
Foster is in touch with Syracuse general manager Tommy Caporale and EDGE coach Nick Williams the most.
“(Caporale) is excited for me to see the new facilities,” Foster said. “He also spoke to me about how I’ve been doing in school. The coaches over there are great and are preparing their players to be successful in life.”
They also spoke about playing 3 tech and the importance of staying focused.
In that vein, Foster is looking forward to is seeing how the defensive line plays against Pitt.
“I want to see how they make adjustments,” Foster said. “Playing DT too has helped me become a better player and more marketable to college coaches."
Foster updates his recruitment
The three-star prospect out of Hampton (GA) Dutchtown holds well over a dozen offers, including Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, SMU, Tennessee and Wake Forest.
Despite the significant interest, Foster is currently wide open in his recruitment.
"All of the schools showing me love are top schools right now,” Foster said. "Next year I’ll pick my top and focus on them.”
Foster discusses his original SU trip and offer
Foster got his first look at Syracuse in April 2024, and received his SU offer on the trip.
"It was great to be offered by Syracuse," Foster said at the time. "This is a really nice school and coaching staff."
Foster toured the facilities and campus, and also got to check out spring practice and sit down with EDGE coach Nick Williams.
"I really enjoyed my time with Coach Williams," Foster said. "He spent a lot of time with me focusing on the EDGE position and gave me a lot of pointers on how to improve my game."
The discussion extended beyond the world of football.
"We spoke about everything," Foster said. "Academics, remaining focused and keeping my faith, family, my foundation, where I see myself in the future beyond college and taking care of my body to have a long football career."
