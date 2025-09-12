2027 ATH Chase Guers says Syracuse 'felt like home' on his visit
2027 ATH Chase Guers earned Offensive MVP Honors and his first Division I offer in June at Franchise Camp, and returned to Central New York over the weekend for his first taste of a game day atmosphere at the JMA Wireless Dome.
He got to take in Syracuse’s 27-20 victory over UConn for its first win of the season, and the Blue Mountain (PA) High came away impressed with everything he saw.
"My favorite thing of the trip was the game and the love that all the coaches showed me when I got there and stepped on campus,” Guers said. “It just felt like home with all the love I got.”
Guers impressed by the SU staff
Guers didn’t just meet with one or two of the members of the staff. He rattled off a list of coaches who made sure he felt welcome, from head coach Fran Brown to offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon. He also spent time with Myles white, Tony Giovagnoli, Charles Watkins, Aaron Mannicci, Alex Kelly and Trenton Sherman.
“We talked about the game and about how my team is doing,” Guers said. “And how I am playing back at home and just other things about the life up at Syracuse.”
The game was a bit of a struggle for the Orange at first. Syracuse’s offense struggled to do much against the Huskies defense for over three quarters. With under six minutes to go, the Orange trailed 17-6.
But eventually, SU found its offensive rhythm and outscored Connecticut 21-3 the rest of regulation and into overtime for a dramatic win.
“It just shows what a coach Fran brown is and how committed he is,” Guers said. “He has a never-quit mentality with his team to never give up no matter what the score is or how much time is left in the game.”
Guers updates his current recruitment
Syracuse is not the only school in his recruitment, but it is one of the schools standing out to him most at the moment.
"My top schools in the recruiting process right now are Syracuse, Cincinnati, Penn State, and Virginia Tech,” Guers said.
Blue Mountain is coming off a 47-0 win over Jim Thorpe (PA) High, and Guers was a big part of the win.
“I am excited to show is my speed and the talent that I have,” Guers said. “And my ability to come down with 50/50 balls and just show why I deserve to play at a school like Syracuse this fall.”
Guers is a two-sport athlete
Away from football, Guers is a two-sport athlete, having run 10.48 in the 100M and 21.46 in the 200M. He also boasts a 44’ 6” triple jump.
That allows him a unique advantage as both a wide receiver and defensive back.
“Being a track runner might one of the most important aspects of my game,” Guers said in a previous interview. “Just being able to blow by defensive backs with my speed and just being able to make quick cuts when I need to. On the defensive side of the ball, my speed lets me stay with with my guy that I am guarding easily.”
