Syracuse Offer Makes Impression on 2023 QB Chris Parson

Class of 2023 Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood dual threat quarterback Chris Parson is putting together an impressive early offer list. He already holds offers from Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Oregon State, TCU, Virginia Tech and several others. The most recent school to extend an offer was Syracuse.

"I talked to Coach (Vince) Reynolds," Parson said. "It was a great conversation. I loved talking to him. We were getting to know each other on a personal level and we talked some football as well. They loved my film and they wanted to extend an offer.

"I was really excited. It meant a lot to me and my family. Huge, huge blessing that I am not taking for granted. I definitely look forward to building a relationship with this staff."

Parson has been offered by each of the power five conferences. The one from Syracuse was his second ACC offer and seventh power five offer overall. Despite the early opportunities, there was something about the Orange scholarship opportunity that stood out.

"Coach Reynolds and I really clicked once he noticed I knew a lot about the University already. I’ve done a lot of research on Syracuse, especially with me wanting to be a writer/journalist once my football career is over. Syracuse has the top journalism school in the nation so that’s right down my alley."

A prospect from Tennessee doing extensive research about Syracuse is not a common occurrence. The fact that Syracuse has the Newhouse School as a recruiting tool will help in its recruitment of the athletic quarterback as well. Parson hopes he will be able to get a look at the campus with his own eyes sometime this summer.

"I do plan on visiting," Parson said. "My family and I will go over dates and we’ll have everything sorted out soon."

