2029 ATH Clarence Freeman reacts to Syracuse offer: ‘It’s a true blessing'
It was a moment that 2029 Sunshine State lineman Clarence Freeman will never forget.
The Palm Beach (FL) Benjamin School prospect had just received his first collegiate offer from Syracuse, and there was one person he immediately thought of.
"I wish my grandma was here to experience this," Freeman said to The Juice Online. "She passed away last year. She had a huge impact on me and our whole family."
Freeman sounds off on Syracuse
It was a moment she would've been proud of. Freeman knows the rich football history at Syracuse, and also is impressed with the direction the program is headed under Fran Brown.
"Getting an offer from Syracuse University is a true blessing," Freeman said. "Happy I received my first offer. Coach Brown came from UGA and he is a great leader and coach."
The offer came from Syracuse general manager Thomas Caporale.
"Was amazing talking with him over FaceTime," Freeman said. "Love that he has a lot of ties to Florida and South Florida where I’m from."
Though the two spoke about football and the offer, they also discussed a wide range of other topics.
"We spoke about the academics at Syracuse," Freeman said. "Academics are important to my family and myself. Just learning the different programs they have to offer."
Syracuse is working hard in Florida
Syracuse has placed an emphasis on recruiting Florida. SU's 2026 class, currently ranked 26th overall by 247 Sports, features 28 commits, and seven of them are from Florida, including five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell.
The fact that SU has been working so hard in the Sunshine State isn't lost on Freeman.
"I think it’s great that Syracuse is recruiting a lot of Florida players," Freeman said. "We play very high level competition down here in Florida. So the competition will definitely prepare us for the next level. I think it’s a blessing that they are giving kids a chance to play for them."
Freeman looking to improve this fall
This fall, Freeman is looking to show his improved fundamentals, and continuing to develop every day. He lives by the mantra of wanting to get one percent better each day.
Though he plays both offensive and defensive line at the Benjamin School, SU has offered him as an OL. He plays left tackle currently.
"I’m very physical and aggressive," Freeman said. "Love protecting my QB and being a leader on the field."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.