2029 QB hearing from Syracuse after ‘great’ visit
2029 quarterback Colton Dabkowski is starting to emerge on the recruiting scene.
The Purcellville (VA) Woodgrove signal caller is hearing from schools like Penn State, Virginia, Kentucky and Maryland.
Another school who has been in touch with Dabkowski includes Syracuse, and the Orange welcomed him on campus in October when they faced off against Pittsburgh.
"It was a great visit,” Dabkowski said to The Juice Online. “The energy was real and the staff made me feel welcome. You can tell they’re building something special. Cool game day experience.”
Dabkowski appreciated his SU visit
He said the highlights included seeing the JMA Wireless Dome in person, as well as speaking with the coaches and players.
One interaction in particular stood out as Dabkowski got to speak with Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli. Angeli was leading the nation in passing through the first four games of the season, but during Syracuse’s upset win over Clemson in Death Valley, he suffered a season ending Achilles injury.
While Syracuse has struggled offensively since then, Angeli has remained a presence with the team.
"Talking with Steve was really cool,” Dabkowski said. “He shared positive insight about the team and coaches.”
Dabkowski meets with the coaches
Among the coaches he interacted with the most included general manager Tommy Caporale, quarterbacks coach Nunzio Campanile and recruiting scout Alex Kelly.
"We talked about my season, leadership, and a little on how I study film and prepare,” Dabkowski said.
That all left Dabkowski with a great impression of the Orange.
He was quick to respond when asked if his visit to Central New York changed his perception of SU.
"For sure,” Dabkowski said. "Seeing everything up close made me realize how strong their culture is and how nice the facilities are.”
A dual-threat QB
Dabkowski has guided his team to six wins so far in this season, and currently leads the state of Virginia for total touchdowns as a freshman.
“I’m learning every week,” Dabkowski said. "Our team’s locked in for a playoff push.”
As a freshman quarterback starter, Dabkowski has beaten teams as much with his legs as his arm.
"I’m a dual-threat QB who plays confident and fast,” Dabkowski said. "I like to lead, make quick reads, and keep the offense moving."
