Syracuse signs Penn State transfer wide receiver

Syracuse has signed Penn State transfer wide receiver Matthew Outten, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Outten was injured during the 2025 season and did not play, instead opting to redshirt. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

In the 2025 cycle, Outten was a four-star recruit out of Portsmouth (VA) Norcom, and the No. 311 overall prospect in the class. His offer sheet included Maryland, Virginia Tech, Duke and Syracuse.

The Orange recruited him heavily and hosted him on an official visit before he committed to Penn State.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Chat about this story and all things Syracuse on our message board, Cuse Classified!