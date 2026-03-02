2027 two-way Massachusetts star previews upcoming Syracuse visit

2027 ATH Colton Francis will get another look at Syracuse when he heads to Central New York for spring practice on March 27.

The Worcester (MA) Academy wide receiver/defensive back has been on the Syracuse campus several times during his recruitment, most recently in November for SU’s season finale against Boston College.

He’s gotten a good feel for the Orange as a result, and he likes what he sees.

"I love the energy of the staff and the attitude of the players,” Francis said to The Juice Online.

Francis discusses his most recent visit

During his last visit, he got to know the school a bit more and also deepened his relationship with the coaching staff.

"My last visit was fun,” Francis said. "I enjoyed the tour of the campus and hearing about the history of Cuse. I also enjoyed the practice structure.”

Francis’s primary recruiter with the Orange has been Director of Player Development Stack Williams. Williams also invited Francis down to campus for this upcoming trip.

"I enjoy his refreshing coaching style and how honest and real he is about things,” Francis said.

Francis has had plenty of talks with the SU staff

On the upcoming trip, Francis said his goal is to continuing to build is relationships with the coaching staff.

One message he’s consistently heard from them as the visit gets closer is how things will be different this fall.

Syracuse went 3-9 in the 2025 season after an injury to quarterback Steve Angeli derailed their season after a 3-1 start. The Orange struggled finding a quarterback to replace him, and head coach Fran Brown spent the offseason retooling his roster and also adding several new coaches to his staff.

Francis is confident the 2026 season will go much better for the Orange as a result.

"No doubt,” Francis said. “Especially with the recruiting class they had over the winter.”

Francis started on both sides of the ball

The Hilltoppers went 5-3 in the 2025 season and Francis was at the center of the team’s success.

On offense, he had 22 receptions for 600 yards and seven scores. On defense, he notched 16 tackles, 10 passes defended and an interception. Army and Air Force have offered Francis so far.

“There is always room for improvement,” Francis said. "I felt physically stronger and faster this season and performed well, but there are definitely little things I can work on.”

Though he plays both sides of the ball, he’s being recruited as a defensive back.

"I am long, fast, and physical with good eye discipline,” Francis said. “When the ball is in the air, I will come down with it every time."

