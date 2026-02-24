2027 three-star ATH calls Syracuse a 'great spot' after setting OV

Syracuse has had a long history with 2027 ATH DJ Davis.

They were the first school to offer him in March 2024, and since then, his recruitment has blown up.

He now holds double digit offers, including Boston College, Duke, North Carolina and Pittsburgh. But he has always held the Orange in high regard because they were the first school to take a chance on him, and he has set two visits to Central New York in the coming months.

Davis, rated three stars by 247Sports and the No. 448 overall recruit in his class, will be on campus on March 30 for spring practice, and then will return on the weekend of June 12 for an official visit.

“I think Cuse is a great spot to land,” Davis said to The Juice Online. “The contact has been constant.”

Davis talks recruitment and timeline

Aside from Syracuse, Davis will visit West Virginia (March 7), South Carolina (March 21), Penn State (March 26), Wisconsin (April 18) and Maryland (April 23).

In his Syracuse recruitment, Davis cited his close relationship with Middletown (DE) High teammate BJ Garrett, who just signed his NLI with Syracuse in December, as a factor in his recruitment.

“Obviously,” Davis said, “my teammate is headed there.”

Davis said that he has a timeline in mind to make a college decision.

“Around OV time,” he said.

Davis discusses his previous SU visit

Davis has been on the SU campus before, including when he watched the Orange play Georgia Tech in September 2024. The Orange defeated the then-No. 23 Yellow Jackets, 31-28.

"It was great," Davis said. "The campus was nice, and that was one of the loudest games I've been to. Definitely a great place to play."

Davis is a two way player at Middletown, appearing at defensive back and wide receiver, and was impressed with how SU used their players at both positions.

"The whole WR group was involved in the game and not just one player was getting all the targets," Davis said. "For the DBs, I think they did what they had to stop the pass and win the game. So all around was a great game against a top 25 team."

Davis is a talented two-way player

The visit made an impact on how he viewed the Orange.

"Seeing them perform and just being in the atmosphere for the first time made me realize that they should be talked about more," Davis said.

Davis describes himself as a versatile athlete.

"I'm an athletic, lengthy receiver that can get open and make plays," Davis said. "At DB, I am lengthy corner that can cover man and zone."

