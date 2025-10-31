Sunshine State offensive lineman has Syracuse in top 3
One of the top 2027 Sunshine State recruits is Fort Myers (FL) South defensive lineman Cornelius Tims.
He owns half a dozen offers, including Louisville, Sacramento State, Delaware State, Georgia State and Western Kentucky.
One of the newest offers for Tims is Syracuse, and he’s looking forward to learning more about the school.
"I felt great when I got the offer,” Tims said to The Juice Online. “They recruited me hard. I love everything about it.”
Tims talks about Coach Cap
Syracuse has had a renewed focus on Florida since Fran Brown took over as head coach two seasons ago. In Syracuse’s current 2026 class, which is ranked 26th in the country by 247 Sports, there are 29 commits, and seven of them come from Florida, second only to Pennsylvania (8) in the class.
That effort has been led by Syracuse general manager Tommy Caporale, who has been the lead in landing recruits like five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell.
Caporale was the coach to extend Tims the SU offer.
“Coach Cap is a funny and cool guy,” Tims said. “We talked about family and a lot of stuff that’s not only related to football.”
Syracuse has distinguished itself in Tims' recruitment
Tims has a positive impression of the rest of the staff too, and says he knows he will form stronger bonds with them as his recruitment progresses.
"I love the Syracuse staff,” Tims said. “They work hard to get the people they want and they recruit very well.”
Tims said that Syracuse is currently among three schools standing out to him in his recruitment so far.
“My top 3 schools (are) probably Louisville, Syracuse, and Miami,” Tims said.
Tims added that while he hasn’t had a chance to visit Central New York yet, he’s definitely interested in visiting soon, and would also consider an official visit to SU down the line.
Tims has led his team to a great start
In the meantime, his Wolfpack team is 7-2 on the season, and Tims is at the center of the team’s success.
Tims cites his discipline as one of the reasons he’s emerging as a top prospect. He has relentlessly sculpted his body, and from this time last year to present, he’s jumped from 255 pounds up to 295, all while still running a 5.0 in the 40M sprint.
“I'm a violent defensive lineman that will do anything to attack the person with the ball,” Tims said "I stay in the weight room so everything matches up."
