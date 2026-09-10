2028 WR Da’Ron Caster Details First Power 4 Offer from Syracuse: ‘It Means a Lot to Me’

2028 wide receiver Da’Ron Caster received his first offer from Bethune-Cookman in March, and the Orlando (FL) Oak Ride High prospect picked up his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse to close out August.

"It means a lot to me,” Caster said to The Juice Online. "Syracuse is a great program, and getting an offer from an ACC school is a blessing. It shows me that the work I’ve been putting in is getting noticed, and I’m excited to keep building that relationship with Syracuse.”

The offer came from Syracuse assistant coach Dyshawn Davis.

"I thought coach Davis was a great guy,” Caster said. "He was easy to talk to, and I could tell he really cares about building relationships with players and getting to know them beyond football.”

Caster describes Syracuse's recruiting pitch

Aside from the offer, the two spoke about Caster’s character, goals, family, and school.

"It wasn’t just about football, which I really appreciated,” Caster said. "I think it’s a great program with a lot of history, and I really like the direction."

The two also spoke about how Syracuse has established a pipeline from the Sunshine State to Central New York.

Syracuse has recruited Florida hard

Currently, Syracuse’s 2027 class, which is ranked 39th overall in the country, has 26 commits, and Florida (6) is the most represented state.

Florida also produce the most commitments (7) from Syracuse’s 27 commitments in the 2026 cycle, ranked 40th in the country according to 247Sports.

"I think it’s really cool,” Caster said. "Florida has a lot of talent, so seeing Syracuse come down here and recruit hard shows that they believe in the players coming out of Florida. I like that they’re making Florida a priority.”

Caster describes himself as an 'explosive' WR

In the 2025 season, Caster notched 37 receptions for 812 yards and eight touchdowns.

He vows to be an even more complete receiver this fall.

" worked a lot on my releases, route running, catching, and overall consistency,” Caster said. "I feel like I’m playing with more confidence now.

"I’m a competitive, explosive receiver who can make plays in different ways. I feel like I can win with my speed, route running, hands, and ability to make plays after the catch. I’m also willing to block and do whatever my team needs me to do."

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