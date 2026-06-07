Syracuse football receives commitment from 2027 Florida offensive lineman

Syracuse received a commitment from 2027 offensive lineman Nico Ramos, he announced on social media.

The commitment came off an official visit to Syracuse over the weekend.

Ramos credited the Syracuse coaching staff as the reason for his pledge.

“The culture 100 percent,” Ramos said to The Juice Online. “Coach Fran Brown is building a program of success through hard work, he genuinely cares about his players and wants to do everything he can to help them succeed.”

Ramos goes in-depth on his commitment

One of the most highly recruited offensive linemen in his class, Ramos also cited offensive line coach Juan Castillo as a huge factor in committing to the 'Cuse.

“Coach Castillo is one of the best coaches,” Ramos said. “I believe he can and will develop me to the highest level that I can play at.”

The strong family culture at SU sealed his pledge to join the program.

“The people that's around the program help make it feel like home for me,” Ramos said.

Ramos held more than two dozen offers and picked Syracuse over Boston College, Duke, Rutgers, Northwestern and Kentucky, among many others.

He is rated three stars by 247Sports and the No. 66 interior lineman in his class.

Ramos initially visited in the spring

Ramos was on campus for spring practice after he was offered by Castillo in February, and came away with a great impression of the Orange during the visit.

“It was amazing,” Ramos said previously. “I think very highly of them.”

Ramos appreciated getting to see the coaching style of the staff, especially from his future position coach.

"Watching coach Castillo coach and watching coach Fran Brown run his program were great,” Ramos said.

After the visit, the Plantation standout had high praise for SU and was foretelling about his future plans.

"They stand at the top of my board,” Ramos said in March.

A 'versatile' and athletic Sunshine State offensive lineman

Ramos' Patriots team had a 9-5 record in the 2025 season, and blocked for an offensive that rushed for 1,441 yards and passed for 2,972 yards. American Heritage won the Florida 4A State Title.

"Personally my season went great,” Ramos said. "I got better with every game and I was fortunate enough to be able to play against the best competition in the country, as well as being able to help my team to back-to-back state titles."

Ramos calls himself a versatile offensive lineman.

"I can play all five positions on the line,” Ramos said. "I believe I bring an extra edge to my game from being a multi sport athlete."

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