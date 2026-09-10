'I Am a Top Priority': 4-Star 2028 EDGE Michel Adams Recaps Syracuse Visit

2028 EDGE Michel Adams is one of the top prospects in his class.

Rated four stars by 247Sports, he holds over a dozen offers, including Boston College, Duke, Florida, Florida State and LSU.

One of his first offers came from Syracuse, and the Middletown (DE) High prospect has been at Syracuse several times during his recruitment, most recently over the weekend as Syracuse defeated New Hampshire, 66-3, in their 2026 season opener.

Among the coaches he got to see included defensive line coaches John Scott Jr.—his primary recruiter—and Jeremy Hawkins, and head coach Fran Brown.

"It was a good visit,” Adams said to The Juice Online. “(Top highlight was) meeting in the back and talking with coach Fran Brown before the game.”

Brown says SU will prioritize Adams

The two spoke about how Syracuse is going to prioritize Adams during his recruitment, and how Brown will be one of the Syracuse staffers most in touch with him.

Brown also spoke about how Syracuse played, with the Orange defense holding New Hampshire to under 150 total yards, while not allowing a touchdown all afternoon.

“Love talking with coach Fran before the game,” Adams said. “And him putting his energy into me and telling me I am a top priority for them.”

As for Hawkins and Scott, Adams said they spoke about how the season was going so far.

"Everybody was in sync and all on one accord,” Adams said. "I think that Syracuse is a good offer with a good program.”

Adams is also familiar with Syracuse because one of his former teammates, BJ Garrett, is currently a true freshman with the Orange.

Adams taking his time with his recruitment

Despite the heavy interest from many schools, Adams knows that there is plenty of time left in his recruitment, and he is going to gather as much information as he can before making a decision.

"Getting love from a lot of schools,” Adams said. “Nobody in particular is standing out."

As for Adams, he led his team to a 41-27 win over Tottenville to open his season.

"Going good,” Adams said. “Dominated my first game.”

Adams credits his performances to his competitive approach to football.

"I just have a very killer mindset on the d-line,” Adams said.

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