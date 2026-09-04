3 Top 2028 Recruits Share Thoughts on Syracuse Ahead of Saturday Visits

Syracuse opens its 2026 season against New Hampshire on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome.

The staff plans on hosting more than a dozen recruits on campus, and several of them spoke to The Juice Online ahead of their visits for their thoughts on the Orange.

2028 ATH Andrew Johnstone

The Long Island native received his first offer from Syracuse earlier in July. Johnstone plays multiple positions, but the 6-foot-6, 267-pound prospect is being recruited as an offensive lineman.

"I think that the Syracuse program is up and coming,” Johnstone said. "I think after the off season they had they will sneak up on some teams this year."

One of the things that Johnstone most appreciates about the Orange's current coaching staff is their emphasis on keeping the best New York athletes at home.

"I think that Syracuse recruiting New York is a smart move,” he said. "I feel as if New York is an over looked state when it comes to football. New York has some players who can play at the next level.”

2028 defensive lineman Arthur Jones IV

Arthur Jones IV, the son of the late Syracuse and NFL star, plays at local Syracuse (NY) Christian Brothers Academy, and has been a priority target of SU for quite some time.

In June 2025, Syracuse was the first school to offer him, and since then, he's recruitment has blown up. His offer sheet now includes high-majors like Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Penn State and Purdue.

"As a legacy recruit I am truly humble," Jones said. "I feel the atmosphere that my family has left behind, how they have shaped the Cuse’s defensive linemen, and the intensity that they bring to the table."

2028 OL Samuel Furr IV

West Orange (NJ) High lineman Samuel Furr IV received his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse following Franchise Camp in June.

The two-way player appreciated meeting the coachces and seeing campus. In particular, he bonded with offensive line coach Juan Castillo, and drew on his 40+ years of experience in the profession.

"I think the program is a great program,” Furr said. "I feel like people that go there are getting the best of the best from some of the best coaches in the nation. With all the coaches and players they have they could have a playoff run."

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