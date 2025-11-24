Three-star Keystone State running back decommits from Syracuse
2026 ATH D'Antae Sheffey from State College (PA) Area decommitted from Syracuse on Sunday, he announced on social media.
Sheffey is a composite three-star prospect and rated the No. 39 overall prospect in the Keystone State according to 247 Sports.
Sheffey committed to Syracuse in April and had a stellar season for State College, rushing for 1,610 yards on 234 carries and 26 total touchdowns. He is a two-way player, also playing defensive back, but he was recruited as a running back.
"I'm a versatile running back," Sheffey said in a previous interview. "I can be shifty and when I need to get those little yards I can get them."
Syracuse's recruitment history with Sheffey
Syracuse offered Sheffey back in January 2023 under Dino Babers, which was Sheffey's first.
"The first offer to me, it was surprising really that it really came out of nowhere," Sheffey said. "I like Syracuse that it’s a little close to State College. Not that far and I feel like it’s a great program."
That recruitment continued into the Fran Brown era.
He cited Brown and his new staff as a key factor in his commitment.
"The culture coach Fran is bringing," Sheffey said. "It’s a family up here. We building some over here."
He selected Syracuse from an offer sheet of over a dozen schools, including Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.
Sheffey also came up to Central New York for an OV
Sheffey took his official visit to Syracuse in June and raved about the experience.
"Best visit yet," Sheffey said. "Not going to lie."
He said there were several primary highlights from that trip.
"It was great," Sheffey said. "Just being with the staff and team the whole weekend getting to know more from everybody."
Syracuse's current recruiting class
Syracuse's class currently has 27 commitments and is ranked 26th overall in the country. It is headlined by five-star commitment Calvin Russell, and has several other blue chip prospects such as four-stars Amare Gough and Alexander Haskell.
The Orange has placed a premium of recruits from Pennsylvania, with Haskell, Walt Frazier, Carter Bashir, Shemaj Henry, Shavane Anderson Jr. and Shay Barker all committed.
Six commitments are from the Keystone State, second most of any state next to Florida (7).
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Can't get enough Syracuse coveage? Then be sure to follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.