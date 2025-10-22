Syracuse flips 2026 defensive lineman from Penn State
Syracuse received a commitment from 2026 defensive lineman Alexander Haskell on Wednesday, he announced on social media.
The Philadelphia (PA) St. Joseph's Prep star previously committed to Penn State in May, but decommitted on Tuesday following the firing of head coach James Franklin earlier in the month.
"My family and I have decided to reopen my recruitment because of the uncertainty surrounding the program," Haskell said on social media. "I want to say thank you to the entire Penn State coaching staff, community and fan base."
His offer sheet includes Penn State, Duke, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Pitt and West Virginia, among others.
When he made his initial decision in May, Michigan, Syracuse and Penn State were in his final group of schools. He cited head coach Fran Brown and defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson as reasons why Syracuse was included in among his finalists.
Haskell adds to an impressive Syracuse class
Haskell is rated a three-star prospect on 247 Sports, and is the 18th overall prospect from the Keystone State.
St. Joseph's Prep has won three consecutive Pennsylvania Class 6A state titles. They are currently 4-4 on the season, and MaxPreps rates them as the No. 2 program in Pennsylvania and the No. 74th school nationally.
Syracuse's 2026 class is up to 29 commitments now and is ranked 26th overall in the country. It is headlined by five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell, the No. 23 recruit in the class. It also includes four-star recruits Amare Gough and Jarius Rodgers.
He also joins a defensive line group that has three-star propsects Walt Frazier, Kameron Wilson and Kordae Houston.
Pennsylvania comprises eight players of the SU class, which is the most of any state. Florida is next with seven.
Syracuse's season to date
Syracuse is currently 3-4 in the 2025 season. They started 3-1 and defeated Clemson on the road, but has since struggled with the loss of quarterback Steve Angeli to a season ending Achilles injury.
Syracuse's defense put in the best effort of the year against Pitt on Saturday in a 30-13 loss.
They held Pitt QB Mason Heintschel to just 140 yards and an interception on 13-for-24 passing and sacked him seven times, a season-high for the Orange.
