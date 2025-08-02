2027 OL David Kerr sets September visit to Syracuse
2027 offensive lineman David Kerr needs no introduction to Syracuse.
His two brothers, Davien and Davion, are already playing for the Orange. Kerr has watched his brothers arrive at Syracuse and have an immediate impact for the team.
And as for the Springfield (MA) Central prospect, he's on his own trajectory with the Orange. Syracuse has been recruiting him for over a year now, and he tells The Juice Online that the contact has been steady.
Kerr to attend two Syracuse games this fall
He will be attending at least two games live this season: Syracuse's opener in Atlanta against No. 9 Tennessee and for its home opener against Connecticut a week later.
"I’m excited to see how they match up against an SEC team and to see my brothers on the field doing what they do best," Kerr said. "I'm excited to see the first home game and see the crowd energy and my brothers playing. Hope to see them on both sides of the field at the same time."
He even went as far to predict an upset in SU's opening week, a 21-14 triumph over the Volunteers that would certainly send shockwaves throughout college football.
A brotherly connection
Kerr believes his brothers will be at the center of that.
"This fall, you're going to see different players from last year," Kerr said. "My brothers are way hungrier, faster, smarter, and will definitely have a huge impact for Cuse this year. They've been working all offseason and all will be shown soon."
As a result, he's expecting a big season from the Orange.
Kerr transferrs schools
"I know Cuse is going to do very well," Kerr said. "What Fran Brown is doing there is unique and different from other colleges. They work hard, from the players to the coaches, to the faculty team. They all represent D.A.R.T and that is why they will have a very good season."
As for Kerr, he also plans on having a good season. He was at St. Thomas More in Connecticut last year, but transferred to Springfield Central, widely regarded as one of the top programs in Massachusetts, in the offseason.
"This fall at my new school, I’m going to show dominance, control, and a complete understanding at the offensive line position. Showing why I belong at the Power 4 level. I've been working all year and can't wait to show it."
Recapping his spring visit
He was last on campus for spring practice.
"The visit went amazing," Kerr said. "The best part of my trip definitely was seeing the players compete and practice."
He's come to expect a lot from the coaching staff at Syracuse. Kerr was paying attention to the way Fran Brown coaches his players, and enjoyed seeing his approach.
"The way how coach Brown coaches his players up was real wholesome," Kerr said. "Not just how the players compete but the coaches as well. The environment was something that I have not been a part of before, and I loved it."
Kerr also had direct interaction with the coaches, and he spoke to them about how he and his family are doing, and how his two older brothers are doing at SU.
"I learned by watching Syracuse practice that there are levels to football and levels to competing in the right way," Kerr said. "And how mentally locked in you have to be every snap and every second you’re out there and how hard everyone worked to get better."
