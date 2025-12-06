Syracuse Hires Former D-III National Champion Coach As Defensive Coordinator
Syracuse's next defensive coordinator will reportedly bring a national championship pedigree to Upstate New York.
The Orange are hiring Toledo defensive coordinator Vince Kehres to the same position, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Pete Thamel of ESPN. Kehres, 49, won two Division III national championships as Mount Union's head coach from 2013 to '19.
All told, Kehres amassed a 95-6 record with the Purple Raiders after taking over for his Hall of Fame father Larry, winning national titles in 2015 and 2017. With the Rockets, he coached a consistently stout defense and produced players such as Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.
Toledo, 8-4 this season, lost coach Jason Candle to UConn Saturday morning after 10 years.
Syracuse took a massive step back after winning 10 games in 2024 under coach Fran Brown; the Orange, 3-9 this year, are scheduled to open 2026 on Sept. 5 against New Hampshire. Interestingly, Syracuse will host the Rockets two weeks later.