Syracuse Hires Former D-III National Champion Coach As Defensive Coordinator

The Orange are looking to recover from a down 2025.

Vince Kehres won big at Mount Union before working as Toledo's defensive coordinator for six years.
Syracuse's next defensive coordinator will reportedly bring a national championship pedigree to Upstate New York.

The Orange are hiring Toledo defensive coordinator Vince Kehres to the same position, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Pete Thamel of ESPN. Kehres, 49, won two Division III national championships as Mount Union's head coach from 2013 to '19.

All told, Kehres amassed a 95-6 record with the Purple Raiders after taking over for his Hall of Fame father Larry, winning national titles in 2015 and 2017. With the Rockets, he coached a consistently stout defense and produced players such as Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

Toledo, 8-4 this season, lost coach Jason Candle to UConn Saturday morning after 10 years.

Syracuse took a massive step back after winning 10 games in 2024 under coach Fran Brown; the Orange, 3-9 this year, are scheduled to open 2026 on Sept. 5 against New Hampshire. Interestingly, Syracuse will host the Rockets two weeks later.

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

