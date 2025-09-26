2027 ATH David Parson 'truly grateful' for Syracuse offer
One of the most heavily recruited prospects in the 2027 class is McDonough (GA) Union Grove ATH David Parson.
He holds over a dozen offers, including from Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Ole’ Miss and Tennessee.
One of his more recent Power 4 offers comes from Syracuse, and he’s interested in learning more about the Orange.
Parsons discusses his Syracuse offer
"I’m truly grateful for the Syracuse offer,” Parson said to The Juice Online. "It’s a blessing to be recognized by a program with tradition and grit.”
Parson’s description of the program, especially its grit, comes from the top down. Since head coach Fran Brown arrived at Syracuse in 2023, he has installed a new culture at Syracuse focused on D.A.R.T. (determined, accountable, relentless, tough).
It’s something that Parson appreciates about SU.
"Coach Fran Brown is the kind of leader you want to play for,” Parson said. "He’s not just building a football team—he’s building a culture. You can feel his energy, his belief, and his standard the moment you talk to him.
"He’s passionate, holds everyone accountable, and makes you feel seen and valued as a person. What he’s doing at Syracuse is special. Turning the program around, winning big games, and earning national recognition like the Bear Bryant Coach of the Week—that’s not luck, that’s leadership. The way he talks about faith, family, and doing things the right way really resonates with me.”
Parsons sounds off on Syracuse
His Orange offer came from assistant running backs coach Devin Redd. While the two spoke about his offer and what he can do on the football field, the part of the conversation that resonated most with Parson was the discussions about what takes place off of it.
"Coach Redd was direct and passionate,” Parson said. "We talked beyond football—about character, leadership, and how Syracuse supports its players off the field. That stuck with me. I’m looking for a program that invests in the whole person, and Syracuse’s academic support stood out. They’re serious about helping athletes succeed in the classroom and prepare for life beyond the game.”
Syracuse went 10-3 in the 2024 season, and that has continued into this year. The Orange are currently 3-1, coming off a historic 34-21 win over Clemson, its first ever at Death Valley.
"That win over Clemson said a lot,” Parson said. "The defense played fast, disciplined, and with heart. That’s the kind of energy I respect and want to be part of.”
Parsons discusses his recruitment
Despite the heavy interest in Parson from a multitude of schools, he knows he has time to let his recruitment play out. At the moment, he has no favorites, and is trying to learn about each school that has pursued him as much as possible.
"Right now, I’m focused on building relationships with every school that’s offered,” Parson said. "I’m staying open, learning from each conversation, and looking for the right fit—on the field and in life."
Parson appears as both a defensive end and linebacker, playing into his versatility.
"I play fast, physical, and smart,” Parson said. "I study film, lead by example, and take pride in doing my job—whether it’s setting the edge, rushing the passer, or dropping into coverage."
