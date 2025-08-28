2027 ATH De’Voun Kendrick ‘excited’ for Syracuse offer
2027 lineman De’Voun Kendrick is a rapidly rising prospect from the Sunshine State.
The Valrico (FL) Bloomingdale High two-way player has seen his recruitment skyrocket since April. Louisville was first to offer him, and since then, he's piled on offers from Jackson State, Connecticut, UNLV and FAU.
Syracuse is the most recent school to offer, and he now holds a half dozen offers.
"I am more than excited to receive this offer," Kendrick said to The Juice Online. "From what I've seen and heard, I'm in love with it."
Kendrick says Syracuse is among two schools standing out in his recruitment
Kendrick received his offer from Syracuse general manager Tommy Caporale.
"I think he’s a good coach," Kendrick said. "Someone that you can build a relationship with."
Their discussion ranged from Syracuse's rich tradition in football to what Kendrick wants to do in the classroom. Kendrick added that at the next level, he's looking for a college with 'a good head coach and a good lineman group for me to get better.'
He left the conversation impressed, and when asked about the top schools in his recruitment, Kendrick said two schools were currently standing out to him.
"The big Orange," Kendrick said. "And Louisville."
Syracuse has been recruiting the Sunshine State hard
It is the latest in Syracuse's push into Florida as it continues to recruit the area hard.
Syracuse has 28 commitments in its 2026 class, which is currently ranked 26th overall in the country. Out of the states represented in its class, Florida has by far the most commitments, with seven hailing from the Sunshine State.
Mixed in that group of seven recruits is five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell, SU's highest rated commitment in over 20 years. Jarius Rogers, Javeion Cooper, Kameron Wilson, E'Shawn Sutton, Brayden Charney, and Steven Pickard are the others.
"(The Florida commitments) should be excited to be with a tuff program," Kendrick said.
Kendrick describes his style of play
Though he plays both offensive and defensive line, he was offered on the defensive side of the ball.
Kendrick said the top things he worked on over the summer was staying in his stance and firing off low with more aggression.
Said Kendrick: "I'm aggressive and a get-the-job-done kind of lineman."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
You can find our podcast, The Juice on the Cuse, a Syracuse Orange podcast, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever else you may listen!