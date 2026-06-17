2027 California DB reacts to Syracuse OV: ‘I loved it all'

2027 defensive back Dylan Northcutt got his first look at Central New York during his official visit over the weekend.

The Sherman Oaks (CA) Notre Dame prospect got to see campus and facilities, get to know the coaching staff and players better, and understand the culture at SU.

“I loved it all,” Northcutt said to The Juice Online. “Overall, the trip was amazing I was very impressed by everything Cuse has to offer. The culture and atmosphere was amazing I can really see myself being here for the next few years of my life.

"Everything, coaches, players, academics, communications, weight training, even where I would be living. Academics, networking, people and everything they have to offer was also amazing.”

Northcutt discusses the top highlights from his trip

On the trip, he got to connect with many of the coaches, including head coach Fran Brown, and several of his top assistants, including Vince Kehres, Nitron Stork, Brandon Napoleon, Perry Eliano and Aaron Mancini.

"Top highlights of the trip was definitely watching the team practice and talking to all the coaches,” Northcutt said. "Seeing the way all the coaches actually teach what they say what was really good.”

One of the things he connected with Brown on was their faith. Northcutt was quick to point that out at the end of his trip. He also appreciated the coaching style and how hands on Brown was as a head coach.

"I just want to give glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, I am extremely blessed because without him none of this would be possible,” Northcutt said. “Seeing coach Fran’s energy and how involved he is with not just the defensive backs, but the whole team was something I liked.”

Northcutt discusses his timeline

That all left an incredible impression on Northcutt.

"Prior to the visit I already knew Cuse was a special place, but seeing it in person for myself just put the cherry on top,” Northcutt said. "Everything was amazing about the trip and I really enjoyed myself.”

Northcutt has one more official visit to Kansas later this week.

"I will be making my decision after the trip,” he said.

He describes himself as a ‘lockdown’ defensive back.

"I think with my size and speed, I can cover and run with anyone in the country,” Northcutt said. "My competitiveness, IQ, physicality, and understanding of the game is only improving day by day because I am a student of the game that just wants to get better. Lastly I would describe myself as a dog. It’s either eat or get eaten.”

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