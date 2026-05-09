2027 California DB 'filled with excitement' over upcoming Syracuse OV

Things have moved quickly between Syracuse and 2027 defensive back Dylan Northcutt.

The Orange offered the Sherman Oaks (CA) Notre Dame prospect on May 4, and a few days later, he locked in an official visit to Central New York on June 12.

“Honestly, I was filled with excitement,” Northcutt said to The Juice Online. "Definitely a blessing from the man above because without him it wouldn’t have even been possible. More work to be done."

Northcutt talks about his relationship with the SU staff

He has been hearing from a variety of the SU coaches during his recruitment, including Fran Brown, Dre Kates, Brandon Napoleon and Marcus Walker.

“(They) really care about developing their players to get them where they want to be,” Northcutt said. “(The) coaches I’ve been talking to all seem like coaches that genuinely care for you outside of football and want you to get better.”

Northcutt said the topics included breaking down his film, academics and developing on and away from the football field. He said that he’s interested in Syracuse’s journalism program, and despite being from California, does not mind traveling across the country to play football.

Northcutt looking forward to learning more about the SU culture

Another topic that has come up is the way Brown coaches his players using the philosophy of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough). He looks forward to seeing it in person on the trip.

"One of the biggest things I’m looking forward to seeing is the culture and the environment of Syracuse,” Northcutt said. "I’m looking to see if it feels like family and if it is the place I can see myself calling home, not just for the next few years, but the rest of my life. I’m very excited to see the facilities and the campus as well.”

Aside from the Orange, he holds offers from Montana and Southern. He is also taking his time with his recruitment, and hasn’t pinned down a date to make a decision yet.

"Syracuse has made a strong push to be one of the top schools on my list,” Northcutt said. "When it comes to making a decision, that is something I will discuss with my family.”

Northcutt has one word to describe his playing style

When asked the type of defensive back he is, Northcutt responded with one specific word: ‘Lockdown.’

"I think with my size and speed, I can cover and run with anyone in the country,” Northcutt said. "My competitiveness, IQ, physicality, and understanding of the game is only improving day by day because I am a student of the game that just wants to get better. Lastly I would describe myself as a dog. It’s either eat or get eaten."

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