2028 QB Brooks Randolph came away ‘impressed’ after Syracuse trip

In June, 2028 quarterback Brooks Randolph had his first opportunity to see the Syracuse campus when he competed in 7v7 Camp.

His Springfield (VA) St. James Academy team came away with the championship and Randolph got to learn more about the Syracuse program.

“I came away really impressed with the program,” Randolph said to The Juice Online. "You can tell there’s a strong culture, everyone was welcoming, and it’s clear the coaches have a vision for where they want to take the team. I was very impressed with the facilities and the visit definitely left a great impression on me.”

Randolph recaps memorable experience

Brooks also attended camps at Tennessee, JMU, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Harvard, among others, but SU was a camp that stuck out in his mind.

“The competition was high, and I felt like I was able to learn while also competing against some talented players,” Brooks said. "It was one of my favorite camps I’ve been to and it will definitely be a lasting memory.”

It was made even more memorable by the win.

“Anytime you can compete at a high level and come out on top, it’s rewarding,” Randolph said. "I was proud of how our team played together, and it made the experience even better.”

Brooks gets to know the SU coaches

After his team won the championship, he got to meet with several of the coaches, including Alex Kelly, Fran Brown and Sean Ryan.

"We talked about my recruiting process, exchanged X accounts, they measured and weighed me, and they told me they want to see my highlights from the first 1–3 weeks of the season,” Randolph said. "It was great getting to know them a little better and hearing that they’re interested in following my progress this fall.”

The Strivers are one of the top teams in Virginia and finished the 2025 season 8-1.

Brooks is looking forward to a breakout fall

Randolph is expected to play a bigger role this fall.

“I want to show that I’m a complete quarterback,” Randolph said. "I’m looking to lead my team, make good decisions, be accurate, extend plays when I need to, and win in big moments. Ultimately I hope to prove that I can consistently perform at a high level.”

He describes himself as a competitive, team-first quarterback who’s always looking to make the right play.

“I take a lot of pride in my preparation and I aim to bring the best out of my teammates,” Randolph said. "I have a high level of confidence and I thrive in pressured situations.”

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang.