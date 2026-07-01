2027 running back Tylek Lewis commits to Syracuse

Syracuse received a commitment from 2027 running back Tylek Lewis on Tuesday, he announced on social media.

The three-star running back from Zachary (LA) High selected Syracuse over an offer sheet that included over a dozen other offers.

Schools that offered Lewis included Arizona, Kansas State, Arkansas, and West Virginia. Lewis officially visited the latter two and also Syracuse before making his decision.

SU officially hosted Lewis on June 5, which proved to be a major factor in his decision.

Lewis is part of a revamped 2027 Syracuse RB room

The Orange went into official visit season with two running back commits in Xavier Bala and Sa’Nir Brooks. Both decommitted in June, leaving the Orange with two spots open for running backs.

They have filled one of the voids with Lewis, who is the No. 633 prospect in his class according to 247Sports and the No. 19 overall prospect out of the state of Louisiana.

The Orange appear not to be done pursuing running backs. New York four-star running back Elijah Kimble is set to announce his decision on July 3, and SU is trending for him.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.