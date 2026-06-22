With Syracuse OV season over, here's what 4 committed prospects said

It was a busy four weeks in the Syracuse recruiting world, with the Orange picking up a large group of commitments for their 2027 class.

What did some of Syracuse's newest commitments think of their new school? We caught up with four of them to see what was on their minds about SU.

Jalen Welch - DB

Welch was one of the top prospects on Syracuse's board, and he pulled the trigger on June 16.

It was a huge recruiting win for the Orange, as Welch held more than 20 offers, including Iowa State, North Carolina, Boston College and West Virginia.

Credit Welch's lead recruiter at Syracuse, Dre Kates, for landing the three-star prospect.

"What ultimately made me choose SU was the environment that I was in," Welch said toThe Juice Online. "The coaching and the hospitality."

Michael McQueen - ATH

McQueen, had scheduled two official visits during his recruitment, one to Syracuse, and the other to Temple.

McQueen was on the Temple campus first, and committed on June 7. But he kept his official visit to Central New York on the weekend of June 12, and the Orange rewarded him with an offer while on the trip.

He flipped his commitment on June 19, citing the OV as the turning point in his SU recruitment.

"As soon as I stepped on the campus and also watching them work,” McQueen said, "I immediately knew that was something I needed to be a part of.”

Ben Sakyiama - OL

Sakyiama was a late addition to the Syracuse OV list on the weekend of June 19, and wasted no time, committing during the middle of his official visit.

The Warminster (PA) Archbishop Wood star's offer sheet included Sacramento State, Merrimack and New Haven, among others.

"Felt like they would know how to get me right and take me all the way to a whole new level,” Sakyiama said. "Cannot wait to get started. Going to be an amazing four years.”

Nico Ramos - OL

Ramos was one of the top offensive linemen on Syracuse's board.

The Orange got their man when he committed to Syracuse on June 7.

The Plantation (FL) American Heritage three-star prospect picked the Orange over two dozen other offers, including Boston College, Duke, Rutgers, Northwestern and Kentucky, among many others.

“The culture 100 percent,” Ramos said. “Coach Fran Brown is building a program of success through hard work, he genuinely cares about his players and wants to do everything he can to help them succeed.”

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