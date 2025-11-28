What four elite prospects said about Syracuse ahead of their 11/29 visits
Syracuse hosts Boston College on Saturday in their 2025 season finale. It is SU's final chance of the year to host a large group of recruits on campus, and there are more than 50+ recruits that will be visiting on campus this weekend.
Here are four elite prospects we're highlighting ahead of the game.
2027 WR Matthew Gregory
Syracuse was the first offer on the board for 2027 wide receiver Matthew Gregory in August 2024 and he will return to Central New York this weekend.
The Pottstown (PA) Owen J. Roberts star is one of the elite prospects in his class, and is rated four stars and No. 142 by 247 Sports.
"I love the offer," Gregory said to The Juice Online. "It means a lot to me because they were the first school that took a chance on me and believed in me enough to send me an offer."
The offer came from defensive backs coach Omar Hales.
"Me and coach Hales talked about what I like to do off the field," Gregory said. "We talked about my times in track and asked questions about me and my family."
2027 ATH Javien Robinson
Robinson received his first P4 offer from Syracuse in November 2024 and got his first look at Central New York when the Orange took down then-No. 6 Miami, 42-38.
"It was great," Robinson said. "The Dome was definitely great. Fans showed out and great win for the boys."
That visit plus the outstanding regular season has put SU in a special spot in Robinson's recruitment.
"Cuse definitely a favorite," Robinson said. "(It was) loud. These fans will never leave my mind."
The composite four-star prospect been locked into this weekend's SU visit for several months now.
2027 LB Ausar Heard
Syracuse linebacker transfer James Heard transferred from West Virginia in 2024. Could another Heard be joining Syracuse in the future?
It's possible.
The Orange has been pursuing 2027 linebacker Ausar Heard, the younger brother of James. SU offered the Atco (NJ) Winslow Township athlete in the spring, and he's continued to hear from Syracuse consistently since then.
SU's primary recruiter is head coach Fran Brown, who recruited Heard when he was defensive backs coach at Georgia.
"I love Syracuse," Heard said. "It's a great program. It's a great place to be."
His offer sheet includes Duke, Georgia, Michigan and Penn State, among others.
2027 OL Jacob Burns
In February 2024, Syracuse was among the first schools to offer Burns. Since then, he's piled on offers from Boston College, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, and Kentucky, among many others.
The Orange have continued to pursue the Rabun Gap (GA) Nachoochee three-star prospect and will host him again this weekend.
"My contact with Syracuse has been solid since they first offered me," Burns said. "I’ve made it up to campus a few times and loved my time there. Definitely one of my favorite places I’ve visited so far."
