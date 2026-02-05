2028 Garden State ATH says Syracuse offer 'means a lot'

2028 ATH Eytan D’oleo is a fast rising Garden State prospect.

He received his first offer from Syracuse in May 2025, and starting in December, his recruitment has skyrocketed, with Duke, Akron, Wake Forest, Connecticut and Massachusetts all offering in less than a two-month span.

That flurry of offers also included a re-offer from the Orange.

"It means a lot,” D’oleo said to The Juice Online. "Syracuse is a Power Four program with strong academics and a real opportunity to compete early.”

D'oleo discusses his re-offer from Syracuse

The original offer was extended by Syracuse’s former defensive coordinator, Elijah Robinson, and Syracuse has been in steady touch since then.

The re-offer for the Camden (NJ) High two-way lineman came from the new defensive staff led by DC Vince Kehres.

"The staff is genuine and straight up,” D’oleo said. "As well as they don’t joke around when it comes to their players as well as me developing.”

Syracuse head coach Fran Brown was a record setting quarterback when he played at Camden, and he has continued to recruit the Garden State hard since then as a position coach at stops at Rutgers and Georgia. That has continued through to his time with the Orange.

"I think it’s smart,” D’oleo said. “Over here, we produce tough, overlooked talent. His Camden ties help build real trust in the area and opportunities for players that are born and raised here.”

D'oleo says SU 'stands out' to him

The Orange struggled in 2025, going 3-9. But Brown retooled his roster and coaching staff in the offseason, and D’oleo believes that SU can turn it around in 2026.

With new energy, better recruiting, and players buying in, I think they can turn things around quickly,” D’oleo said.

Syracuse was the first to offer him, and that has been a big factor for him in considering what schools are standing out to him at the moment.

"Syracuse definitely stands out,” D’oleo said. “A few other programs that have been consistent and really prioritize relationships (such( as Duke and Wake Forest and UConn.”

Camden has another great season

Camden went 12-2 on the season and finished as one of the top schools in New Jersey. D’oleo was at the center of the team’s success.

"I feel like I took a big step forward,” D’oleo said. "I improved technically, became more physical, and showed consistency every game. But there is still more I have to work on.”

Though he plays both sides of the ball, D’oleo is being recruited as an offensive lineman.

"I’m a physical, high-motor lineman who loves contact,” D’oleo said. "I’m versatile and coachable."

