2027 Delaware DB reacts to 'awesome' Syracuse visit

2027 defensive back Jett Healy got his first look at Syracuse over the weekend when he visited for Junior Day.

The Salesianum (DE) High star got to see the basketball team’s win over Notre Dame, see the facilities and meet with the coaches.

"I really enjoyed my time,” Healy said to The Juice Online. "The staff is awesome and the facilities are top of the line.”

Healy praises the SU coaching staff

Healy said his highlights of the trip included connecting with head coach Fran Brown during the game, and taking in a JMA Wireless Dome experience.

He also got to meet with Tony Giovagnoli and Perry Eliano.

"Coach Eliano taught me valuable lessons on how to better myself as a player and man,” Healy said. "He also taught me what it means to be a Syracuse football player.”

After speaking with Brown, Healy said he plans on being at spring practice and also Franchise Camp over the summer.

Healy says the visit impacted his view of SU

Needless to say, the visit left an impression on him.

"It definitely changed a bit of how I looked at Cuse,” Healy said. "This was my first ever college visit so I’m extremely grateful to have Syracuse reach out to me for this opportunity. The campus is beautiful, especially the new football facilities.”

He also has confidence that Syracuse will do better this fall.

Though the Orange went 3-9 in 2025, Brown spent the offseason retooling his roster and his coaching staff.

"SU has all the opportunity to do way better,” Healy said. "The amazing coaching staff and very talented players will surely make a huge impact this year. The coaching staff brings loads of experience to the program.”

Healy led his team to the State Championship game

Salesianum made it to the Delaware 3A State Championship game, though they ultimately lost.

Healy played both running back and strong safety, and he’s being recruited on the defensive side of the ball. He finished with 95 tackles, 12 TFLs, and five interceptions (two were returned for touchdowns). He was named First Team All-State following the season.

He describes himself as an underrated player in his class, but intends on changing that this fall.

"I am a very hardworking, coachable, smart, and humble player,” Healy said. "I always look to better myself anyway that I can, both on and off the field. I play physical and will not quit until the final whistle."

