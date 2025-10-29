2028 Georgia DB says he's looking forward to Syracuse visit
One of the emerging prospects from Georgia is 2028 Lawrenceville (GA) Mountain View defensive back Isaiah Reeves.
He already holds offers from Coastal Carolina and Eastern Kentucky, and has also been hearing from schools like Georgia and Syracuse.
He will get a closer look at Central New York when the Orange hosts North Carolina on Saturday, and he already has a positive impression of the Orange heading into the trip.
"I think the Syracuse program is special,” Reeves said to The Juice Online. “It’s definitely on the rise. I really like the culture they’re building and the direction the program is heading.”
Reeves respects head coach Fran Brown
Part of the reason for that is the Syracuse coaching staff, led by Fran Brown.
“Coach Fran Brown being the former DB coach at Georgia really stands out to me, especially since I play defensive back and live in Georgia right now,” Reeves said. "I’ve seen the type of players he’s developed and recruited, so it's exciting to see the culture he’s building at Syracuse.”
Reeves is already familiar with Brown’s philosophy of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough), and is looking forward to seeing it up close and personal.
He added that he’s looking forward to building stronger relationships with the coaching staff and get a feel for what it’s like to live in and play at SU.
"The number one thing I’m looking forward to is the environment,” Reeves said. "I’ve never been to a college game inside a dome before, so I’m excited to experience that atmosphere.”
Reeves continues his impressive start to the season
As for Reeves, he says his biggest improvement as a football player has been off the field.
“My leadership,” Reeves said. "I spend a lot of time watching film so I can help my teammates recognize what’s coming and make sure we’re all on the same page.”
Still, he’s a ball hawking defensive back that has already recorded an interception, eight PBUs and 42 tackles, while not allowing any touchdowns.
"I’m a playmaker,” Reeves said. “If the ball’s in the air, I’m going to go get it. I can cover and play the run, so I’m a well-rounded DB who can play both safety and corner at a high level."
