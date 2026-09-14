'Glad They Are Taking a Chance': 2028 WR Jakyi Wright Breaks Down Syracuse Offer

2028 New Haven (CT) Hillhouse High wide receiver Jakyi Wright is starting to see his recruitment take off.

After picking up his first offer from Connecticut in August, Wright earned his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse shortly after.

"I’m happy about the offer,” Wright said to The Juice Online.

Wright speaks to Sherman and Mannicci

The offer came from Syracuse coaches Trenton Sherman and Aaron Mannicci.

"They are great coaches,” Wright said. "I’m glad they are taking a chance with me.”

Both Mannicci and Sherman talked about how Syracuse develops its players for the next level.

One such example is tight end Oronde Gadsden II, who was an All-American hybrid tight end while at Syracuse.

He was drafted by the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers, and was one of the league’s top rookies in 2025.

"Cuse is a great program,” Wright said. “They somewhat produce great players.”

Wright battled cancer several years ago

Aside from the offer, Wright said that they spoke about things outside of football.

“About who I am as a person, pretty much,” Wright said. “And how I lead on and off the field.”

The type of person he is can be encapsulated in one word: Resilient.

One top of being an outstanding football player, Wright is also a cancer survivor. He is in remission from testicular cancer after having surgery back in 2023—when he was just in middle school—to treat it.

Wright said it’s something that has motivated him to work harder, and that has allowed him to succeed on the field.

Wright is one of the top prospects from Connecticut

In his 2025 season, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Wright finished with 54 catches for 1,131 yards and eight touchdowns on offense, where he is being recruited. He also played special teams, where he ended the year with 1,611 all-purpose yards.

On defense, he notched 40 tackles and two interceptions.

"I can do it all,” Wright said. "I can run past you and catch over you.”

Hillhouse begins its season later this week against Shelton, and Wright is eager to show how much better he’s gotten in the offseason.

"Biggest improvement is definitely getting my route running better,” Wright said. “And gaining a little bit of weight."

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