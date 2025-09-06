A look at Syracuse football's 2025 NFL rookie class
It's NFL Kickoff weekend and in the past few days, we've taken a look at various Syracuse alumni who will be suiting up. The group comprises all phases of the game, from two specialists, to a group of defensive backs to one of the top rated offensive linemen.
Today is a look at 10 rookies who are looking to make their way to NFL homes.
Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
Gadsden is primed to follow in his father’s footsteps as he prepares for his NFL debut. The elder Gadsden played six seasons for the Dolphins, spanning the late 90s into the early 2000s. Fun fact: he actually caught Dan Marino’s last career touchdown pass. The younger Gadsden figures to be a depth player to start his career in Los Angeles, but coach Jim Harbaugh is known for using multiple tight ends in many of his offensive sets.
Kyle McCord, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
The most prolific passer in Syracuse history faced an uphill battle to make the Eagles roster after landing with Philly in the sixth round this year. The team trading for Sam Howell just before roster cutdown day sealed pretty much sealed his fate. While McCord ultimately failed to make the 53-man roster, he landed on the Eagles’ practice squad with the promise of development behind Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee and Howell.
LeQuint Allen, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
While the Jaguars have a busy running back room, there is a chance that Allen’s outlook in Jacksonville is decent. Making the roster as a seventh-round selection is impressive in its own right, but Travis Etienne is in the final year of his deal, and Tank Bigsby certainly didn’t get a vote of confidence as the new Jaguars front office drafted not one, but two running backs this year.
Marlowe Wax, LB, Los Angeles Chargers
When healthy, Wax has shown NFL-caliber ability. The Chargers clearly believe in his upside because he made the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent. Currently listed as a backup, Wax figures to feature as a situational blitzer and special teams contributor.
Fadill Diggs, DE, New Orleans Saints
Diggs didn’t make the final roster, but he will be a member of the Saints' practice squad this year. Given that New Orleans is in the midst of a roster overhaul and likely headed for a tough season, there is a chance Diggs could get some run later in the year as the front office attempts to evaluate what it has in its young players.
Justin Barron, LB, Dallas Cowboys
It has been quite the journey for Barron. He started his collegiate career as a wide receiver before switching to defensive back in 2021. He then changed positions again ahead of the 2024 campaign, this time moving to linebacker. A year on the practice squad as he continues to learn this new role will serve him well with his eye on making Dallas’ roster in 2026.
Alijah Clark, S, Dallas Cowboys
Barron has a friend on the Dallas practice squad, as former Syracuse safety Clark joins him in his quest to make the Cowboys’ roster in the near future.
Jackson Meeks, WR, Detroit Lions
An impressive preseason was not enough for Meeks to make the Lions’ final roster, but he certainly made an impression in his audition. Totalling 11 catches for 176 yards and two touchdowns across Detroit’s three preseason games earned the praise of his wide receiver coach. Scottie Montgomery told reporters on Tuesday that he felt Meeks was “deserving” of a roster spot, so clearly, he has some fans in the building.
Maximilian Mang, TE, Indianapolis Colts
Mostly a blocking tight end at Syracuse, Mang landed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent and a designee through the NFL International Player Pathway program.
Savion Washington, OT, Los Angeles Chargers
Unfortunately, injuries cost Washington a chance to make the Chargers’ roster this year. He is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list after failing his physical in July.
