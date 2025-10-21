2027 QB Jamison Roberts reacts to Syracuse visit
After receiving an offer from Syracuse in September, 2027 class Saraland (AL) High quarterback Jamison Roberts got his first look at Central New York when he was on hand over the weekend for SU’s matchup against Pitt.
He had high expectations heading into the trip and they were all met.
"My favorite part of the visit was really all of it,” Roberts said to The Juice Online. "It was evident that Syracuse had great football culture and education from the moment I stepped on the campus.”
Roberts meets with the Syracuse coaches
Aside from the game, he got to see campus, tour the facilities and also meet with the coaches.
The ones Roberts spent the most time with were Alex Kelly, Nunzio Campanile, Charles Watkins, and Fran Brown.
"All of them had the same message and it was they’re trying to build a powerhouse at Syracuse,” Roberts said. “They wanted to recruit great players to make that happen.”
Apart from great players, Brown has repeatedly emphasized the right mindset in achieving those goals. He has installed a culture of D.A.R.T. (Detailed, Accountable, Relentless, Tough) and that’s something that the coaches spoke with Roberts about.
"I think Cuse has great culture,” Roberts said. “They’re taking the steps they need to make to make them a contender for that National Championship every year."
Roberts talks about his SU offer
Roberts has been positive about the Orange since he picked up his offer in September, adding to a list that also includes schools like Appalachian State, Auburn, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern and Liberty, among others.
"It was a big one I’ll tell you that,” Roberts said in a previous interview. “It was my first P4 offer and a big stepping stone in my recruitment.”
He is also excited by Syracuse’s offensive philosophy. Kyle McCord and Steve Angeli have had success at the quarterback position, leading the NCAA in passing yards at various points of their tenures.
"I love it,” Roberts said. “(The offense is) high flying and with the right pieces it’s exciting to watch.”
Roberts' dominant season continues
He has thrown for 1,687 yards and 22 touchdowns, while adding 360 yards and 10 scores on the ground, leading his team to a perfect 8-0 record.
Roberts has repeatedly stated his goal is simply to win each week.
"I’m a great leader,” Roberts said. “And will do what ever it takes to go 1-0."
