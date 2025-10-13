2027 QB Jamison Roberts calls Syracuse offer ‘a big one'
One of the rapidly emerging signal callers in the 2027 class Saraland (AL) High’s Jamison Roberts.
He holds over a dozen offers, including from schools like Appalachian State, Auburn, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern and Liberty, among others.
One of is more recent offers is from Syracuse, and for Roberts, it was a milestone offer.
Roberts picks up first Power 4 offer from Syracuse
"It was a big one I’ll tell you that,” Roberts said to The Juice Online. “It was my first P4 offer and a big stepping stone in my recruitment.”
Roberts received the offer from both head coach Fran Brown and quarterbacks coach Nunzio Campanile.
The coaches spoke to Roberts about how they can develop him on the field. In the past two seasons both Kyle McCord and Steve Angeli have had success at the quarterback position, leading the NCAA in passing yards at various points of their tenures.
"I love it,” Roberts said. “(The offense is) high flying and with the right pieces it’s exciting to watch."
Roberts talks to coaches Nunz and Brown
On top of that, they spoke about the culture Brown is developing of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).
"We ended up talking about Syracuse and just what kinda program they’re trying to build,” Roberts said. “Also what I should expect when I make the trip up there."
But the conversation also veered into their faith.
“They both sound like great people and even better role models,” Roberts said. "One thing that stuck out about both of them was they weren’t ashamed of the gospel, which is a big part of my life.”
Of his dozen offers, Roberts said Syracuse is among the schools standing out. Other programs Roberts included on the list were Auburn, Tulane, App State, and FAU.
Roberts and his team are off to a fast start this season
Roberts has led his Spartans team to a perfect 7-0 record, and they’re currently one of the elite teams in Alabama.
“We’re clicking on all cylinders,” Roberts said.
Roberts is primary a pocket passer, but also has the athleticism to get out of the pocket and pick up extra yards when needed.
But his greatest asset isn’t just what he can do on the field.
"I’m a great leader,” Roberts said. “And will do what ever it takes to go 1-0."
