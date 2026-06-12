4 recruits discuss Syracuse ahead of their June 12 official visits

Fresh off a weekend where Syracuse landed four commitments, the Orange head into the third weekend of official visit season.

The Orange once again is hosting a talented group of prospects, and here's what four of them said to us about Syracuse ahead of their visits.

Dylan Northcutt - DB

Syracuse continues to work to establish a west coast pipeline with 2027 defensive back Dylan Northcutt.

The Orange offered the Sherman Oaks (CA) Notre Dame prospect on May 4 and locked him in for an official visit to Central New York a few days later.

"One of the biggest things I’m looking forward to seeing is the culture and the environment of Syracuse,” Northcutt said. "I’m looking to see if it feels like family and if it is the place I can see myself calling home, not just for the next few years, but the rest of my life. I’m very excited to see the facilities and the campus as well.”

Jalen Welch - DB

Syracuse is among five finalists for the Loganville (GA) Grayson defensive back. Along with the Orange, Welch is considering Iowa state, West Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Coaches Perry Eliano, Napoleon and Brown are some of the coaches most involved in his recruitment.

“(Syracuse) is a school that’s is on the rise and that is building something amongst the new coaches,” Welch said. "Upon the visit, the coaches have really been telling me that I will fit really good in their defensive scheme,” Welch said.

Michael McQueen - ATH

The Mount Holly (NJ) Rancocas Valley defensive back/wide receiver committed to Temple following an official visit last weekend, but has kept his Syracuse OV on his schedule.

He’s coming off a junior season where he allowed no touchdowns, and allowed just 15 yards against him in man-coverage. In May, Josh Gattis conducted an in-home visit with McQueen where he learned about the Orange, and he’s looking forward to hearing more about SU this weekend.

"I am looking forward to meeting more of the coaches, players, and seeing the facilities,” McQueen said. "I think the Syracuse program is a great fit because of their culture and being transparent as possible.”

Matthew Schlenhardt - ATH

Schlenhardt is one of the most recent additions to the Syracuse OV list for this weekend.

He just competed at Franchise Camp over the weekend and impressed the coaching staff to the point where he set up an OV and also received an offer. It added to an offer sheet that also includes University of Indianapolis, Grand Valley State and Minnesota State.

"I think Syracuse as a program is one of the most physical and tough programs in the ACC,” Schlenhardt said. “It was amazing to see and feel the player develop moment I got from the coaches just from going to their camp. You can really tell they care about their players, I also love how they compete and win in tough division like the ACC.”

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