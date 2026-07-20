2027 Florida wide receiver says Syracuse is 1 of 3 he's hearing from most

2027 wide receiver Jason Thomas is one of the quick rising prospects from his class.

Since January, he’s piled on offers from schools like Connecticut, Louisville, Troy and Akron, and his most recent offer came from Syracuse.

"I'm blessed to have it,” Thomas said to The Juice Online. "Syracuse has a real tradition and the opportunity to play in the ACC is big time. I was definitely excited.”

Thomas reacts to meeting the SU staff

His offer came during a visit to Central New York for Franchise Camp where he to know Syracuse general manager Tommy Caporale and head coach Fran Brown, among others.

"Great dudes,” Thomas said. "They keep it honest and you can tell they care about their players outside of football. That matters to me.”

Aside from the offer, Thomas covered a variety of topics with the coaches.

"We talked about how they develop receivers, the culture up there, and what it takes to be the best,” Thomas said. "Also just life stuff, and how they support you as a person.”

The culture Brown has established has been predicated on developing players on and off the field through the mantra of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).

As for the camp itself, Thomas said it was one of the more enjoyable camps he’s participated in.

"It was a great experience,” Thomas said. "Competing against top talent and getting coached by that staff showed me what level I need to be at. I felt like I held my own.”

Thomas discusses his recruitment

So far, three colleges have been in touch with Thomas the most, even though he’s ’still figuring’ out which are his top schools.

“The colleges that’s kept contact with me are Syracuse, Akron, and Troy,” Thomas said.

Thomas added he’s not rushing his timeline for a college decision.

"No rush right now,” Thomas said. "I want to take my visits, talk to my family, and make sure it's the right spot. Probably closer to the season.”

The Plantation (FL) High two-sport star (he also is a sprinter in track & field) describes himself as a ‘playmaker.'

"Speed and hands are my strengths,” Thomas said. "I can take the top off a defense, win 1-on-1s, and I'm not afraid to go across the middle. I make plays when the ball is in my hands."

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