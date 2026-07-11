2028 QB Brailon Davis ‘impressed’ with Syracuse trip

In May, Syracuse was the first school to extend an offer to 2028 Arlington (TX) Mansfield Summit High quarterback Brailon Davis.

Davis then got his first look at Central New York in June when he attended Franchise Camp.

"﻿﻿﻿I was really impressed,” Davis said to The Juice Online. "The facilities are top-notch, and the campus had a great atmosphere. It felt like a place I could see myself.”

Davis works with Ryan and Brewer

Davis was able to spend extensive time with quarterback coaches Sean Ryan and Charlie Brewer.

He had gotten to speak with Ryan prior to the trip as Ryan was the coach to offer him, but Davis said he enjoyed meeting him in person.

"﻿﻿﻿We talked about how l'd fit into their program, their expectations for players, and what my development would look like if I came to Syracuse,” Davis said.

Part of that conversation is what is expected as a Syracuse quarterback. The Orange run in a pass-heavy system, which produced the nation’s leading passer in 2024 with Kyle McCord. Through four games of the 2025 season, Steve Angeli held the same title before his injury.

Syracuse pitches its development

SU has also placed an emphasis on developing student-athletes both on and off the field.

"﻿﻿Seeing everything in person gave me a much better perspective,” Davis said. “It made me even more interested in what Syracuse has to offer.”

Aside from meeting with the coaches, Davis rattled off several other highlights.

“Touring the facilities and getting a feel for the campus and team culture, and being to able to show my arm to the rest of the coaching staff,” Davis said. "I’m a Power 4 QB with plans on making history in college football and plans to go to the NFL.”

Davis talks about his SU offer

Davis received his SU offer in May, and he said it was a moment he wouldn’t forget anytime soon.

"The Syracuse offer is truly a blessing to me,” Davis said. "It shows all the hard work I’ve been putting in it’s starting to pay off, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue my career.”

It was the first time he had a chance to speak with Ryan.

"Coach Ryan to me was a very genuine guy,” Davis said. "He kept it very honest and showed a lot of love.”

Davis is a QB that takes pride in his athleticism and leadership abilities.

"I love to make plays from the pocket but I can extend the play when I need to,” Davis said. "I stay calm under pressure, and I’m always trying to outwork my competitors and improve my game everyday."

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