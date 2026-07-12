2029 WR Mike Victor says Syracuse offer ‘meant a lot to me'

2029 wide receiver Mikel Victor is starting to see his recruitment take shape.

He received his first offer from Syracuse in May, and he’s added offers from Samford and Florida Atlantic since then.

“The Syracuse offer meant a lot to me being my first one,” Victor said to The Juice Online. "They say the first one sticks with you forever, I could definitely see that being the case with Syracuse.”

What made it more memorable is that it wasn’t expected.

"I actually got the offer on my way back from the bathroom during pregame team meal so I was kinda caught off guard,” Victor said. “But it was definitely a nice moment getting to celebrate with my guys.”

Victor is impressed by Syracuse

Victor has done his research on the Syracuse program and likes what he sees so far.

"I think Syracuse is a really solid program,” Victor said. "Coach Fran Brown does a really good job in the recruiting aspect and I could see them being one of the top programs in the ACC in these next few years, especially with all the talent they have and continue to bring in.”

He already is familiar with the Orange because his teammate, Winter Garden (FL) West Orange quarterback AJ Chung, also holds an offer and is being recruited by SU.

Both are being recruited by general manager Tommy Caporale, who offered Victor.

“He already knew a little bit about me,” Victor said. "Him and I had a great conversation about things like my academics, leadership, and my life outside of school and sports.”

Syracuse has recruited Florida hard

Syracuse has made it a point of recruiting the Florida area. In the current 2027 class, which is ranked 34th in the country, the Orange has more commitments from Florida (6) than any other state.

"Recruiting Florida is one of the smartest moves a coach can make in my opinion,” Victor said. "I think high school football in Florida is better than any other state. We have the best athletes by far.”

The Warriors are one of the elite programs in Florida, finishing with a 10-2 record. Victor says the best is ahead.

"Going into the 2026 season, I really focused on the little details in my game,” Victor said. "I’ve been focused on trying to be the best version of myself each day and consistently improving not just by myself but with the guys around me as well.”

He describes himself as a sure-handed, big-play wide receiver.

“I can handle any situation on the field,” Victor said. "Whether it's a deep shot, intermediate, or short, I have the ability to the make the play regardless. My catch radius is one of the best around, just put it in my area and I’ll go get it."

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