2027 four-star wide receiver has Syracuse in his top 5

2027 ATH Javien Robinson has released a top 5 of Miami, West Virginia, Rutgers, Syracuse and Pitt, according to a report from Rivals on Monday afternoon.

The McKeesport (PA) High wide receiver and defensive back is one of the most coveted recruits in his class, and is rated four stars by 247Sports. He is ranked the No. 145th overall prospect in his class and holds well over a dozen offers.

Syracuse was the first Power 4 school to offer him in November 2024, and he was on hand to watch the Orange upset then-No. 6 Miami, 42-38. It was his first time seeing Central New York. He was also scheduled to come up for Junior Day on Jan. 24, but wasn’t able to make it to SU because of inclement weather, he said to The Juice Online.

Robinson previously visited Syracuse in 2024

Still, the Orange made a great impression on Robinson back in his Nov. 2024 visit. He had a chance to take in the game day atmosphere, see the facilities and build stronger relationships with the coaching staff.

"It was great," Robinson said. "The Dome was definitely great. Fans showed out and great win for the boys."

Robinson has always held a high view of the Orange, but the visit improved his view of SU even more.

"I mean, definitely," Robinson said. "After beating No 6, I view them as a great team. But I always had them in my Top 3 ACC teams and in the Top 25 poll.”

Robinson respects the SU coaching staff

Robinson also got to meet his primary recruiter, Mike Gillespie, in person.

"Coach Gillespie a real one," Robinson said. "(We spoke about) campus, academics, the team, the others on the coaching staff, and how great of a city Syracuse is."

At the end of the trip, Robinson raved about his visit to Syracuse.

"Cuse definitely a favorite," Robinson said. "(It was) loud. These fans will never leave my mind.”

Turns out that it has held true more than a year later, with the Orange still very much in the thick of his recruitment.

Robinson led his team to another outstanding season

Robinson plays both wide receiver and cornerback, and the junior from McKeesport (PA) High led his team to a 9-4 record in one of the most competitive areas of Western Pennsylvania.

This season, he showed even more improvements.

"(I'm worked on) route running and speed," Robinson said in a previous interview.

